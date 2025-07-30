Mysuru-Kushalnagar Railway line: MP Yaduveer urges State to fast-track land acquisition
July 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has called upon the State Government to expedite land acquisition for the proposed Mysuru-Belagola-Kushalnagar railway line, warning that the project cannot progress without active State support.

Although scheduled to begin earlier, the project was postponed due to funding constraints at the State-level. Discussions are underway to explore alternative implementation strategies, but the MP stressed the urgency of completing land acquisition to prevent further delays.

Highlighting Kodagu’s industrial potential, including the industrial zone at Kushalnagar, Yaduveer said: “This is a vital and beneficial project for the region and must be prioritised.”

The State Government has already approved a separate railway line from Shravanabelagola to Madikeri and initiated land acquisition for it. Work on that route will commence once the acquisition is finalised.

Virajpet ticket kiosk to reopen

Addressing local rail connectivity issues, the MP also said that the ticketing kiosk at Virajpet in Kodagu, which was closed due to low applications (just two or three per month), will be reopened as new demand has emerged. He has instructed the SWR Divisional Railway Manager to take necessary steps to revive the facility.

