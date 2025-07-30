‘Mane Manege Police’ launched in Mysuru city: Cops to go door-to-door to connect with citizens

July 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The State-wide initiative ‘Mane Manege Police’ (Police to go Door-To-Door), aimed at fostering people-friendly policing and bridging the gap between citizens and the Police, was launched in city this morning.

The programme was inaugurated by former Indian cricketer and current ICC match referee Javagal Srinath at the Convocation Hall of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

The event was attended by City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Deputy Commissioners of Police R.N. Bindu Mani (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime and Traffic) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) Ravi Prasad, Ramesh Kumar, Rajendra, C.K. Ashwath Narayan, Shivashankar and N. Sneha Raj.

The initiative seeks to build trust and a sense of brotherhood between the public and the Police. As part of the programme, beat officers from every Police station will visit homes in their jurisdiction, interact with residents, collect details about their neighbourhood and note any law and order concerns raised by citizens. The data will be recorded to provide Police with a deeper and real-time understanding of their areas.

Public-Police trust

Speaking at the launch, Javagal Srinath emphasised the importance of trust between citizens and the Police. “I had the opportunity to interact closely with Police officers when I became the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary. That experience revealed just how challenging their work truly is. It’s vital that the public understands this reality and works to bridge the gap between citizens and the Police,” he said.

“Gaining people’s trust through service is never easy. But if mutual respect and friendliness are fostered, it can lead to something remarkable. When Police take responsibility for their neighbourhoods and households see them not just as enforcers but as guardians of peace, it transforms public perception,” he noted.

“A visit from the Police shouldn’t be feared. It should be welcomed as a sign of law and order. When that bond is strong, wrongdoers find no space to operate,” the former cricketer Srinath added.

Informant info confidential

Commissioner Seema Latkar spoke about strengthening the Police-public partnership. “We are protectors of your rights — and that responsibility needs active support from society. Without public cooperation, our work becomes much harder. Police will visit every household to listen to grievances and provide solutions as per the law,” she said.

Detailing the restructuring of beat policing, Latkar explained, “Each beat constable is now assigned a cluster of 40–50 homes, covering up to 250 households. They will personally visit these homes, and residents can share updates about potential crimes or illegal activities.”

“Through QR codes, household concerns can be directly reported to the Police. We will appoint one advisor per cluster and hold weekly meetings with them every Saturday, and outstanding advisors will be recognised with the ‘Best Police Friend and Advisor’ award,” she said assuring confidentiality for informants. “For homes without male members, we will ensure a woman cop is assigned to build trust and provide reassurance” she said.