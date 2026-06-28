Hundreds join Kukkarahalli, Lingambudhi Lake Festivals  

June 28, 2026

Mysuru: Two separate events celebrating Mysuru’s lakes and their rich biodiversity, the Kukkarahalli Lake Festival and the Lingambudhi Kere Prakruti Jagruti Habba, were held at Kukkarahalli and Lingambudhi lakes this morning.

The Kukkarahalli Lake Festival, themed ‘Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future,’ was jointly organised by Water Forum Mysuru, Aranya Outreach and Mysore School of Architecture at the Pavilion near the Railway Gate entrance of Kukkarahalli Lake.

The festival featured an exhibition, bird-watching and tree-walk activities, drawing over 150 participants. Principal District and Sessions Judge Usha Rani inaugurated and released a report on Kukkarahalli Lake prepared by Water Forum Mysuru.

The report documents the history of Kukkarahalli Lake and the Purnaiah Canal, the lake’s ecological significance and the lack of coordination between the University of Mysore and the Mysuru City Corporation, which resulted in sewage flow.

Addressing the gathering, Usha Rani said Mysuru was not merely a city but “an emotion, a legacy and a symbol of rich history, traditions and values.” She said preserving the city’s heritage was a collective responsibility.

University of Mysore’s (UoM) Department of Studies (DoS) in Organic Chemistry Chairman Dr. Basappa, Spandana Art Gallery’s K. Rameshwarappa and others inaugurating Lingambudhi Lake Festival by feeding ants with sugar.

She stressed that the vision of ‘Punar Vaibhavam’ was not just about celebrating the past but creating a better future by rejuvenating lakes, protecting the environment and increasing the city’s green cover.

Students of Mysore School of Architecture displayed maps highlighting the Purnaiah Canal, encroachments along its course and measures to prevent further encroachment. A photo exhibition showcasing birds, wildlife, snakes, fish and plant species found around the lake was held.

Dean and Director of Mysore School of Architecture Dr. H.S. Champa, Heartfulness Institute Joint Secretary and Facilitator Kris Madhusudan, Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary Nagaraja Siddappa Ankasadoddi, District Judge Anand Vagade, Dr. Purnima, Bar Council Secretary Charanraj, Sukhprit Kaur of Aranya Outreach, Prasad of the University of Mysore and others were present.

Lingambudhi Lake

To promote awareness about the ecological richness and scenic beauty of Lingambudhi Lake, Forest Department, in association with Spandana Rameshwar Art Gallery and Inidani Manna Makkala Honna Padagala Balaga, organised the Lingambudhi Kere Prakruti Jagruti Habba.

The festival was inaugurated by University of Mysore’s (UoM) DoS in Organic Chemistry Chairman Dr. Basappa along with P. Srinivas of Nam Mane Construction Corporation, DRFO R. Pramod Kumar, wildlife experts Girish Chandra, R. Kashyap and Dinesh Kumar, and Spandana Art Gallery’s K. Rameshwarappa and Spandana Rameshwarappa. The event began with the symbolic gesture of feeding sugar to ants.

More than 400 people, including morning walkers, attended the festival. A photography contest on Lingambudhi Lake’s biodiversity was also organised. Photographs of birds captured during the event will be exhibited at the valedictory function this evening, where prizes will be presented to the winners.