Hydrogen-powered train to run in India next year

December 19, 2022

Centre to formulate a proper policy or a new law on online gaming: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengaluru: India will roll out its first hydrogen-powered train, designed, developed and manufactured indigenously, in 2023, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

“India has been able to build trains which are among the best in the world and the next big thing will be when the hydrogen-powered train is rolled out in 2023,” the Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and IT said, participating at an interaction with media persons at a private hotel yesterday.

The use of hydrogen and, in particular, green hydrogen as a rail fuel offers a range of benefits, including supporting zero carbon goals as a clean energy source. Until now only Germany has developed hydrogen-powered trains. This year Germany launched the world’s first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains. French company Alstom has developed 14 trains with hydrogen fuel cell drive at a cost of around 92 million dollars.

India has already got its first indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune.

Talking about train and track management, the Minister said, “Our focus is not only to make trains. We are also working hard on a track management system to run semi-high or high-speed trains.”

Online gaming

Answering a question, the Minister said that the Centre would come out with a proper policy or a new law on online gaming given the impact it has on society.

He recalled that recently he had a meeting with the Information Technology Ministers of all the States who were concerned over the effect of online gaming.

“Every State has shown serious concern about the impact online gaming is having on society, particularly the addictive part of it — people are getting addicted, people are weirdly exhibiting behaviour not within social norms, which is affecting harmony of society,” Vaishnaw said.

“That’s why we have taken up a very serious consultation process with all stakeholders. We will be able to come up with a proper policy very soon which might even involve a new law or a regulation,” he explained.

He also said that the Centre is coming up with Data Bill and Digital India Bill. According to him, Data Bill has evoked good response and it will become a template for the world. Regarding Digital India Bill, he said it is being drafted.