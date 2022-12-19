Elephant Balarama recovering from gunshot wounds

December 19, 2022

Hand held metal detector being used to detect metal balls lodged inside body

Ten metal balls removed yesterday; more metal balls still suspected to be lodged inside

Mysuru: Balarama, the former Captain of the Dasara Jumbo squad, who has been injured after farmer M.A. Suresh of Alalur in Periyapatna taluk fired on him on the night of Dec. 15 (Friday), is being treated by veterinarian Dr. Ramesh for gunshot wounds.

Dr. Ramesh, who had removed about 35 cartridges (Cycle Ball type) from the elephant’s body and dressed the wounds, is using hand held metal detector to detect the metal balls lodged inside Balarama’s body and yesterday the doctor has removed 10 more metal balls and it is suspected that more metal balls are still lodged in the body.

Dr. Ramesh, after consulting senior veterinarian Dr. Chettiappa, began to treat Balarama from Dec. 16 early morning and dressed the wounds. Balarama had 45 gunshot wounds caused by piercing of metal balls in his body. As there are chances of the metal balls coming out due to swelling of wounds after 48 hours, the procedure to remove the metal balls began yesterday morning and Dr. Ramesh has successfully removed 10 metal balls yesterday.

It is a matter of relief that the metal balls have not pierced deep inside Balarama’s body and hence no damage has been caused to his organs. Removal of metal balls has continued and Balarama is recovering.

Balarama, who has the record of carrying ‘Golden Howdah’ during Mysuru Dasara procession for 13 successive years from 1999 to 2011, is sheltered in Bheemanakatte elephant camp coming under Hunsur Wildlife Division. He was let out to the adjacent forest to graze at about 9.30 pm on the night of Dec.15. But 30 minutes later, the Forest Department staff heard gun shots and elephant cries (trumpet), following which they went in the direction from where they heard the sound and found Balarama lying injured on the ground. Further search led them to discover farmer Suresh atop a tree holding a single barrel gun, close to the spot. Forest officials said that Suresh should have fired shots in the air to scare away the jumbo, instead of firing directly at Balarama, causing injuries to him and as such, he has been arrested under Wildlife (Protection) Act.