‘I am a good host for a good guest’

May 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister For External Affairs S. Jaishankar delved into various issues, especially his recent tough talk on cross-border terrorism with his Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in attendance at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet held at Goa, which had hit headlines.

Jaishankar was sharing his views during an interactive session in the city this morning that was moderated by the Managing Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Vikram Muthanna.

The event was organised by Thinkers Forum Mysuru, at KSOU Convocation Hall.

“He (Bilawal Bhutto) spoke about our policies, Kashmir issue, BBC documentary, G-20 and all, except the finer details of the meeting. If we have a good guest, I am a good host,” said Minister Jaishankar, defending his witty remark that sent the gathering into peals of laughter.

When asked about the experience and differences he could point out, for having worked under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Jaishankar said, “I had served as Indian Ambassador to USA and Singapore during the tenure of Manmohan Singh. But, it is hard to draw a comparison between the two, as working under each was an experience of a different kind.”

He (Jaishankar) also succinctly said, “To be a diplomat one has to be patriotic and optimistic and as a Minister should deal with the situations both with a ‘thick skin’ and ‘thin skin’ approach. Though the situations look grim, they aren’t tough as every problem has a solution.”