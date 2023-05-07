Lotus will bloom in Varuna beautifully, says Somanna

May 7, 2023

‘Siddharamaiah and son ruling Varuna like feudal lords without any basic development’

Mysore/Mysuru: The BJP has pitted senior Lingayat leader and Minister V. Somanna against senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah in Varuna with the hope that Somanna would turn out to be the ‘giant slayer’.

Accepting the challenge, Somanna has been intensely campaigning and has been receiving overwhelming responses from the people and this has boosted his confidence. The same attitude was displayed when he was speaking to media persons during an interaction organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city this morning.

“Siddharamaiah and his son Yathindra Siddharamaiah have neglected Varuna and have been ruling the area like feudal lords with the help of 50 to 60 people. There are no basic facilities in Varuna despite the father-son rule of 15 years. Not even one good road in any area of the vast Constituency. There are no good schools, colleges and there are no bus services for most places and people still walk long distances with headloads of weight,” Somanna said.

Luck factor

Launching a blistering attack on Siddharamaiah, Somanna said that the former CM was lucky and as such, he has been elected by the people despite the fact that he has neglected his Constituencies. He did not do anything for Chamundeshwari, Varuna and Badami. Still, people have voted for him and this is because he has been a lucky politician,” Somanna charged.

“I have promised the people of Varuna to do a Govindarajanagar as the Constituency has tremendous scope to be a second Mysuru. Siddharamaiah has no proof whatsoever to show he has developed Varuna and as such, he has dubbed me as an ‘outsider’ with ’no links’. People of Varuna will respond to this,” he added.

“I am not new to Varuna. I will repeat the work carried out in Govindarajanagar which is number 1 in Karnataka State with respect to development. I have told the people that you have given 15 years’ time for Congress but all I seek is one term or 5 years to make a difference. I have apprised myself of the shortcomings in the Constituency, will prepare a blueprint and chalk out an action plan to shore up infrastructure and bring about the change,” he said.

Siddharamaiah has totally ignored Varuna that has spread across three taluks — T. Narasipur, Nanjangud and Mysuru. Seven ZP Constituencies come under Varuna but Siddharamaiah did not bother to visit the ZP seats and speak to the people about their difficulties, he noted.

“Many farmers in Varuna are not getting water from Varuna Canal for irrigation but the issue has not been addressed all these years. Forget that even the Mysuru Airport that comes under Varuna didn’t see development for many years despite having Siddharamaiah as CM and the BJP Government had to come to improve the airport,” he said.

Ridiculing the former CM for bringing a line of film actors to campaign for him, Somanna said, “If at all Siddharamaiah and his son had developed Varuna, this pathetic situation for a former CM would have been avoided,” Somanna said.

Replying to a question if the BJP high command had made him a scapegoat, Somanna said, “The high command has sent me to develop Varuna. I never dreamt that the overwhelming reception for me in a former CM’s Constituency will be this warm and enthusiastic. The people of Varuna have answered my critics and the people have realised the difference between Somanna and Siddharamaiah. You will get the answers on May 13.”

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, City Vice-President Anurag Basavaraj, General Secretary M. Subramanya and others were present.