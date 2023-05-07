‘Chunavana’ app for all queries related to polling, voting booths

May 7, 2023

Check about parking spaces near polling booths; Also how many people are in voting queue

Bengaluru: The Election Commission has released the ‘Chunavana’ mobile application which will provide all information related to the Karnataka Assembly elections.

It will offer the user’s polling booth location, navigation to the polling booth, candidate information, polling officers’ details, the queue at the polling station on a real-time basis, available parking space and nearby emergency facilities.

The app will also enable aged and physically challenged persons to book wheelchair and pickup facilities. It is a one-stop solution for all queries related to polling and polling stations and has eight different features that will come in handy for any voter who steps out to vote on May 10. Currently, the app is available on the Android platform. It will be available to iPhone users as well.

Voters can have access to information pertaining to their polling station or polling officials just by typing their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. The app is based on the GIS (Geographic Information System) application and all the part lists (area-wise voters) have been digitised and mapped. Users only need to enter their EPIC number and the app will direct them to the designated polling booth using Google Map.

Voters can navigate their way to the booth using the app. Also, the app will have a list of candidates that voters can verify before heading to the booth. The app will also have the mobile numbers of electoral officers at their voting booths.

Apart from enabling users to find information about parking spaces around the polling booths, voters can also check how many people are in the queue at polling booths as the details are updated every 15 minutes.

To reach out to specially-abled voters and help them exercise their voting rights, the ‘Chunavana’ app will offer the option to avail cab services and wheelchairs. The option can be availed by the specially abled voters as well as those above 80 years. They can raise their request before midnight of May 8.