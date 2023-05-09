385 critical booths in District; 252 in city: 54 in Varuna alone!

May 9, 2023

Additional SP, two Dy.SPs deputed in the Constituency

Mysore/Mysuru: With voting booths to open tomorrow morning at 6 am, elaborate security arrangements have been made with a large workforce deployed to conduct the elections effectively, said Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra this morning at a press meet.

Dr. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, said that there were 385 critical booths in Mysuru District out of which 252 were within city limits.

“In Varuna alone, there are 54 critical booths. One Additional SP and two Dy.SPs have been stationed there to oversee the security as there have been complaints about people from outside the State flocking to Varuna,” said SP Seema Latkar.

She added, “All vehicles entering the Constituency are being checked at check-posts where the details of occupants, their mobile numbers and desired destinations are being entered in separate registers.”

Speaking about the security measures, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar said that in Mysuru city there are 2,400 Police personnel and there are 2,514 personnel in the district including over 800 Central Reserve Police Force, Karnataka State Reserve Police, District and City Armed Reserve and Commando Forces. In addition, there are Static Surveillance Teams and Flying Squads for additional security.

While ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri gave information on special booths across the District, the DC said that all protocols are in place for Police force deployment.

“Vulnerable polling stations will be monitored through webcasting which will be directly telecasted to the Returning Officer’s chamber,” he added.

“All the polling stations will be covered by the micro-observers, who are the Central Government employees, or the paramilitary forces. We have also imposed a ‘dry day’ from May 8, 6 pm till the end of May 10 where the sale of liquor has been prohibited from 5 pm on May 8 to 6 am on May 11, and from 6 am on May 13 to 6 am on May 14. Flying squads will keep a strict vigil on private establishments to enforce the rule,” the DC added.