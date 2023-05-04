BJP will form next Govt. with full majority: Sadananda Gowda

May 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the BJP would form the next Government with an absolute majority, Bengaluru North MP and former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda (DVS) said that he sees a BJP wave across the State.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Party Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, he maintained that the people are very much impressed with the leadership of PM Modi and the functioning of B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP Governments in the State.

He also lashed out at the Congress for making false allegations against the PM. He further said that the Congress would be taught a fitting lesson by the electorate, whom he said have decided to give an absolute majority for the BJP this time.

Earlier, Sadananda Gowda undertook a poll campaign on behalf of Chamundeshwari BJP candidate Kaveesh Gowda at Mavinahalli in Jayapura of Mysuru taluk and a few other villages coming under the Constituency.

Sadananda Gowda is scheduled to hold a mega road show at Maruthi Circle in N.R. Mohalla coming under N.R. Constituency at 4.30 pm today, followed by another road show starting from Matrumandali Circle in Vontikoppal coming under Chamaraja Assembly segment at 5.30 pm, to seek votes for the respective BJP candidates — Sandesh Swamy (NR) and L. Nagendra (Chamaraja).