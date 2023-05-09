Leaders visit Chamundeshwari Hill Temple on poll eve

May 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With a few hours left for Assembly election tomorrow (May 10), several leaders irrespective of ruling BJP and main Opposition party Congress went on a praying spree, visiting Chamundi Hill Temple in Mysuru this morning.

Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and former Minister and Congress leader K.J. George visited Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple at Chamundi Hill.

Amid the controversy of Siddharamaiah writing a letter to AICC President M. Mallikarjun Kharge complaining against Shivakumar, that turned out be a fake, both the leaders coming together generated enough buzz on the eve of voting.

The leaders, who paid obeisance to the presiding deity, also sought blessings of the Goddess for the party’s prospects.

They also broke nine idugaayis (coconut) and held their hands aloft together outside the temple, in a message of unity to their detractors.

Siddharamaiah was staying at a hotel in the city, where he was joined by George. Shivakumar, who came later, was closeted with Siddharamaiah for 10 minutes, before the three leaders drove to Chamundi Hill in one car.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha seeking blessings from the presiding deity at the Hill Temple today.

Congress MLC from Mandya Dinesh Gooligowda (former Officer on Special Duty to BJP Mysuru District Incharge Minister S.T. Somashekar) was also present during their temple visit.

Prior to them, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha also visited the temple and paid his obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari.