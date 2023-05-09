Leaders visit Chamundeshwari Hill Temple on poll eve
News

Leaders visit Chamundeshwari Hill Temple on poll eve

May 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With a few hours left for Assembly election tomorrow (May 10), several leaders irrespective of ruling BJP and main Opposition party Congress went on a praying spree, visiting Chamundi Hill Temple in Mysuru this morning.

Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and former Minister and Congress leader K.J. George visited Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple at Chamundi Hill.

Amid the controversy of Siddharamaiah writing a letter to AICC President M. Mallikarjun Kharge complaining against Shivakumar, that turned out be a fake, both the leaders coming together  generated enough buzz on the eve of voting.

The leaders, who paid obeisance to the presiding deity, also sought blessings of the Goddess  for the party’s prospects.

They also broke nine idugaayis (coconut) and held their hands aloft together outside the temple, in a message of unity to their detractors.

Siddharamaiah was staying at a hotel in the city, where he was joined by George. Shivakumar, who came later, was closeted with Siddharamaiah for 10 minutes, before the three leaders drove to Chamundi Hill in one car.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha seeking blessings from the presiding deity at the Hill Temple today.

Congress MLC from Mandya Dinesh Gooligowda (former Officer on Special Duty to BJP Mysuru District Incharge Minister S.T. Somashekar) was also present during their temple visit.

Prior to them, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha also visited the temple and paid his obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching