Transport facility for polling staff

May 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has made vehicle arrangements to ferry poll officials and supporting staff to their respective polling booths today.

A total of 481 KSRTC buses, 84 maxicabs and 29 jeeps have been arranged to ferry 2,905 Presiding Officers, 3,250 Assistant Polling Officers and 6,352 other poll officials to as many as 2,905 polling booths in 11 Constituencies the district.

These vehicles will ferry the Polling Officers and Micro Observers to their respective polling booths after mustering took place this morning. As heavy rains are predicted during the polls, all polling staff have been asked to bring a raincoat or umbrellas along with them.

The vehicles left from their assigned places in the city and from all other taluk headquarters in the district. The departure destinations in the district were as follows:

Mysuru City: Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall, Maharani’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Scouts and Guides Ground in Baden Powell School campus located close to the DC Office and JSS College on Ooty Road.

District: Pushpa Educational Institutions at Periyapatna, Government First Grade College at K.R. Nagar, St. Joseph’s School in Hunsur town, St. Mary’s English Medium High School at H.D. Kote, Government PU College for Boys in Nanjangud, Government First Grade College at Deveerammanahalli in Nanjangud taluk and Vidyodaya Educational Institutions in T. Narasipur.