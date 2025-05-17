I am honoured by Govt’s invitation: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today responded to the Government’s invitation to lead one of the seven all-party delegations set to visit key partner countries.
“I am honoured by the invitation of the Government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events,” Tharoor posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Emphasising national unity, he added, “When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!”
Of the seven leaders, four belong to ruling NDA while three represent parties from I.N.D.I.A bloc. Each delegation will also include distinguished diplomats.
Recent Comments