I am honoured by Govt’s invitation: Shashi Tharoor

May 17, 2025

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today responded to the Government’s invitation to lead one of the seven all-party delegations set to visit key partner countries.

“I am honoured by the invitation of the Government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events,” Tharoor posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Emphasising national unity, he added, “When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!”

Of the seven leaders, four belong to ruling NDA while three represent parties from I.N.D.I.A bloc. Each delegation will also include distinguished diplomats.