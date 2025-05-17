Guest teachers, lecturers get Rs. 2,000 hike

May 17, 2025

Bengaluru: In a good news to the guest teachers and guest lecturers, the State Government has hiked their honorarium by Rs. 2,000.

The Government has issued a notification in this regard that benefits guest teachers working in Government Primary Schools and High Schools and guest lecturers working in Government PU Colleges. The order hiking the honorarium has come into immediate effect and the revised honorarium will be in force until next orders.

The guest teachers of Government Primary School were receiving a monthly honorarium of Rs. 10,000, Govt. High School guest teachers Rs. 10,500 and guest lecturers of Govt. PU Colleges Rs. 12,000. Now their monthly honorarium will increase to Rs. 12,000, Rs. 12,500 and Rs. 14,000 respectively.