Zero tolerance against terrorism: India to send 7 all-party delegations abroad

May 17, 2025

New Delhi: In a strong diplomatic move against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the Indian Government has announced the formation of seven all-party delegations of Members of Parliament (MPs) who will represent the country on high-level international platforms, including member nations of the UN Security Council.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the objective of this initiative is to project India’s national consensus and resolute stance in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegations will convey India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. “They will carry to the world India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism,” a Government release stated.

Each delegation will include MPs from various political parties, prominent political figures, and seasoned diplomats. Among the leaders announced for these delegations are Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP) and Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena).

Around 40 MPs from multiple parties will be split into seven groups, each consisting of 7 to 8 members. While the full list of members is yet to be released, each group is expected to visit four to five countries during the 10-day tour, which begins on May 23.

The delegations are likely to travel to key global capitals, including Washington DC (United States), London (United Kingdom), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Pretoria (South Africa), and Tokyo (Japan), according to sources.

This marks the first time the Indian government is sending multi-party delegations to present a unified stance on sensitive issues like Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is overseeing the coordination of this international mission, emphasised the collective resolve of the nation.

“In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven all-party delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance for terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences,” Rijiju said.