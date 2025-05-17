Zero tolerance against terrorism: India to send 7 all-party delegations abroad
News

Zero tolerance against terrorism: India to send 7 all-party delegations abroad

May 17, 2025

New Delhi: In a strong diplomatic move against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the Indian Government has announced the formation of seven all-party delegations of Members of Parliament (MPs) who will represent the country on high-level international platforms, including member nations of the UN Security Council.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the objective of this initiative is to project India’s national consensus and resolute stance in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegations will convey India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. “They will carry to the world India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism,” a Government release stated.

Each delegation will include MPs from various political parties, prominent political figures, and seasoned diplomats. Among the leaders announced for these delegations are Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP) and Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena).

Around 40 MPs from multiple parties will be split into seven groups, each consisting of 7 to 8 members. While the full list of members is yet to be released, each group is expected to visit four to five countries during the 10-day tour, which begins on May 23.

The delegations are likely to travel to key global capitals, including Washington DC (United States), London (United Kingdom), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Pretoria (South Africa), and Tokyo (Japan), according to sources.

This marks the first time the Indian government is sending multi-party delegations to present a unified stance on sensitive issues like Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is overseeing the coordination of this international mission, emphasised the collective resolve of the nation.

“In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven all-party delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance for terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences,” Rijiju said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching