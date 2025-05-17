International Cricket Stadium in Mysuru: MP urges CM to fast-track process
International Cricket Stadium in Mysuru: MP urges CM to fast-track process

May 17, 2025

Mysuru: With the State Cabinet giving its nod for the construction of an International Cricket Stadium at Huyilalu in Mysuru, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to expedite the process and clear all pending hurdles to kickstart the project.

Addressing media at BJP Office in city recently, Yaduveer recalled that Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had submitted a proposal to the then BJP-led State Government, highlighting the growing need for an international-standard stadium in Mysuru. Land for the project had already been identified at Huyilalu.

“The process of land acquisition has begun, and the CM has assured that it will be completed at the earliest,” Yaduveer said. He emphasised the importance of local representatives extending their co-operation, especially in resolving on-ground issues related to the project.

He also stressed the need to conduct elections to local bodies, noting that many local-level concerns remain unaddressed due to the absence of elected representatives.

