‘Gruha Lakshmi arrears to be credited soon’

May 17, 2025

State Guarantee Committee Vice-Chairman Dr. Pushpa Amarnath reviews progress of Guarantee Schemes in Mysuru district

Mysuru: Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Guarantee Implementation Authority, has said that the arrears under Gruha Lakshmi Scheme will be simultaneously credited to the bank account of the beneficiaries shortly.

She was speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of the meeting of officials organised to review the progress achieved in the district, at Abdul Nazir Sab auditorium in Zilla Panchayat office premises in the city yesterday.

From nine taluks of Mysuru, there are 6,92,899 beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and have been sanctioned Rs. 67.8 crore in the month of January. The remaining arrears will be credited to their account soon, said Dr. Pushpa, who attributed the hurdle faced in monthly payment of the amount to the beneficiaries to the technical issues, denying the allegations of lack of funds in the State exchequer to credit the amount regularly.

Reiterating that, there is no dearth of funds to implement five Guarantee Schemes, with adequate allocation made in the State budget, Dr. Pushpa, elaborated on the allocation of rice made under Anna Bhagya Scheme.

Under Anna Bhagya, till March, the Government was providing 5 kg of rice for each of the beneficiaries and cash component against the remaining 5 kg of rice. Since April, instead of cash, total 10 kg of rice is being provided to all the beneficiaries. From July 2023 to December 2024, Rs. 614.45 crore has been spent on this Scheme, she added.

While under Shakti Scheme 42.82 lakh women have travelled in KSRTC buses, generating a revenue of Rs. 693 crore to KSRTC, in the district. Under Yuva Nidhi Scheme, a total of 11,154 Graduates and Diploma holders have enrolled, said Dr. Pushpa.

Mysuru District Guarantee Implementation Authority Chairman M.S. Arun Kumar, Vice-Chairman Shivakumar, Directors Basavanna and Yogesh were present.