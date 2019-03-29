I-T raids: Ramdas demands CM’s resignation

Mysuru: Condemning coalition partners Congress and JD(S) for taking to streets over yesterday’s I-T raids, BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for not allowing I-T officials to discharge their duties properly and for misusing his official powers.

Addressing reporters at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, he said I-T officials carry out such raids, search and seizure operations on tax evaders and it is a routine process. “Being the head of the State, the CM should allow officials to discharge their duties as per law instead of blaming and allegedly threatening them with dire consequences,” he said.

“It is the same Kumaraswamy who defended raids on Sandalwood stars Yash, Punith Rajkumar, Sudeep, and others in January this year. He had then termed the raids as routine exercise and now he is showing double standards by politicising the issue,” he said.

He said that the CM had taken oath of secrecy to protect law of land besides to protect the official secrets as per Article 164 of Indian Constitution. “In this case, the CM misused his power and obstructed officials from discharging their duties and even threatened them,” he charged. Ramdas further said that his party had already filed a complaint against CM with Election Commission for obstructing official duty.

