IAF: Father-daughter duo creates history
News

IAF: Father-daughter duo creates history

July 6, 2022

Fly in same fighter formation

New Delhi: A father-daughter duo recently created history in the Air Force by flying as part of the same fighter formation.

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma, who is a seasoned fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, and his daughter Ananya Sharma, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 2021, flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT) at Air Force Station, Bidar on May 30, 2022.

“Father-daughter duo created history on 30 May 2022, flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 ace at AirForce Stn Bidar, where Flying Officer Ananya Sharma is undergoing training before graduating onto faster & more superior fighter aircraft of @IAF,” said IAF on Tuesday.

It added further that there has not been any previous instance in the IAF where a father and his daughter were part of the same formation for a mission. “They were comrades, who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would,” added the statement. Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in 1989 and has had an extensive experience in fighter operations, having commanded a Mig-21 Sqn as well as a frontline fighter station.

With the induction of the first batch of three women pilots, the fighter stream of the IAF was opened for women in 2016.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching