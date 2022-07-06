Shukashankara Mutt reaching out Shankaracharya tradition to households

July 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Talakad’s Shukashankara Mutt has been reaching out Adi Shankaracharya’s rich traditions to every household, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said it was Shankaracharya who founded the Advaita philosophy in the country.

He was speaking at ‘Shankara Smruti’ programme organised in memory of Adi Shankaracharya at Sri Ramamandira in Jayanagar here on Saturday last.

Noting that Shankaracharya travelled across the country barefoot centuries ago at a time when there was no means of communication and transport, Rajeev said that the great saint advocated Hindu Dharma widely.

Maintaining that Shukashankara Mutt, which practices Shankara philosophy, has rendered shelter, food and education to thousands of families over the years, he said that it is the responsibility of the Hindu population to bring back the richness and glory of the Mutt.

Mysuru District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash said that Shankara Smruti programmes aimed at reviving the essence of Dharma, will be held across the district in the coming days. Observing that following Moksha Marga is key for a peaceful and contentful life, he said that spiritualism is vital for a harmonious society. Shankaracharya was the world’s first ever Philosopher, Prakash added.

Avadhoota Arjun Maharaj said that Sridhar Swamiji is engaged in encouraging lakhs of people in spreading Dharma Jagruti by advocating the traditions of Shankaracharya. Observing that Shankara Philosophy must be taught to children in their young age, he said doing so will help the children to grow mentally and acquire knowledge.

Shukashankara Mutt Seer Sri Govindananda Saraswathi Swamiji said that Sri Shankaracharya is a cult representative of Hindu religion and one can take pride to say that he is a follower of the great saint. He also explained why Shankaracharya should be remembered.

Melukote Vangipura Mutt Seer Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji, community leaders Ajay Shastri, Vikram Iyengar and others were present.