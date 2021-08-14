II PU supplementary exam for private students from Aug.19
II PU supplementary exam for private students from Aug.19

August 14, 2021

Bengaluru: The II PU supplementary exam-2021 will be held for private students and repeaters from Aug.19 to Sept. 3.

Addressing a press meet after holding a preparatory meeting at his office in Vidhana Soudha here yesterday, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said that a total of 18,414 candidates  including 17,514  private candidates and repeaters and 900 students, who rejected the Board results this year  and have attempted improvement/betterment of their results, have registered for the supplementary exam. 

Pointing out that the exam will take place at 187 centres across the State, he said the Department officials have been directed to make necessary preparations for the exam.

The PU Education Department  had cancelled the II PU exam this year considering the spike in COVID-19 cases and promoted all students based on their performance in Class 10 and 11 (I PU) exam. However, private candidates were not considered for promotion.

Deadline for second PU admission extended

Meanwhile, the Department of Pre-University Education has extended  the deadline for admission to II PU (2021-22), according to which students can seek admission till Aug.28 without any penalty, with a penalty of Rs.670 from Aug.30 till Sept.11 and with a special  penalty of Rs.2,890 from Sept.13 to 25.

Earlier, the last date for admission was Aug.13.

