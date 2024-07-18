Implementing National Green Tribunal order: MCC aims to make city plastic-free from Aug. 30

July 18, 2024

Zone-3 leads the initiative; 5-kg and 10-kg cloth bags to be distributed by Aug. 15

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is set to implement the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders to ban single-use plastics in Mysuru, starting Aug. 30, 2024. This bold initiative aims to make Mysuru a plastic-free city. Though the plan applies to the entire city, leading the drive will be the officers and staff of MCC Zone-3

Zone-3 Commissioner T.S. Sathyamurthy announced that before the ban takes effect, 5-kg and 10-kg cloth bags will be distributed to each of the 48,000 households in the Zone by Aug.15. This will be followed by a robust awareness campaign in public places such as parks, schools, and colleges, educating the community on the environmental impact of single-use plastics.

Stringent penalties

Under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, violators will face hefty fines. Shopkeepers, roadside vendors and hoteliers caught selling or using single-use plastics will be fined Rs. 5,000, while customers will be fined Rs. 500. The public is strongly encouraged to carry cloth bags when shopping or dining out.

Households that fail to segregate wet and dry waste will also face penalties. Repeat offenders will be fined Rs. 500 after an initial warning. This initiative is part of MCC’s effort to tackle the solid waste mounds at Sewage Farm, Vidyaranyapuram. Households must hand over segregated waste to Pourakarmikas, who collect waste from doorsteps.

Pourakarmikas’ role

Pourakarmikas are tasked with identifying individuals who illegally dump waste in public areas like drains and vacant sites. Despite warning boards, some continue to disregard the rules.

A recent warning board near Dodda Thayamma Temple in T.K. Layout has led to some improvement, noted Commissioner Sathyamurthy.

Community support

The initiative has garnered significant support from philanthropists and community members.

Generous donations of cloth bags have come from individuals and organisations, including hotelier Ravinandan Shetty (1,000 bags), Santosh of Amma Samsthe (3,000 bags), Bhoomi Narayan (500 bags), and several others, totalling 12,600 cloth bags.

Additionally, efforts are underway to identify storm-water drains connected to the Underground Drainage (UGD) pipeline and remove silt deposits within MCC Zone-3’s jurisdiction, ensuring a cleaner and more efficient drainage system.

This comprehensive approach by MCC Zone-3 marks a significant step towards a cleaner, greener Mysuru, setting an example for cities across India.

MCC Commr. takes the lead

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff has conducted several rounds of meetings with officials to strategise and implement plans at various levels, aiming to make Mysuru city plastic-free by Aug. 30. Known as the Cultural Capital, Mysuru is set to lead by example in environmental sustainability. Officials and staff across all Zonal offices have received clear directives to ensure the successful execution of this ambitious initiative. —T.S. Sathyamurthy, Zonal Commissioner-3