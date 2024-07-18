‘Incorporation of technology in industries key to make India third largest economy’

July 18, 2024

Commissioner for Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna shares her views after inaugurating CII Karnataka’s ‘Integrate 24’ exhibition and conference on buyer-seller meet in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries, outlined the significance of technology in manufacturing sector, to catapult India to the position of third largest economy in the world.

She was speaking after inaugurating ‘Integrate 24,’ an exhibition and conference on Buyer-Seller Meet, to boost the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka, today at Hotel Southern Star in the city.

Sharing her views on the inaugural theme ‘MSMEs – The Growth Engines of Indian Economy,’ Gunjan Krishna observed that the growth in manufacturing sector can propel India towards becoming third biggest economy, but it is only possible with the incorporation of technology that hones the skills to face competition even at the global level. To achieve this, we should not restrict ourselves, but instead develop the capacity to shift gears from micro to small scale industries and medium to major industries.

“Of late, more tech parks are coming up and 70 percent of the revenue generated from them are spent on further development of the realm and remaining 30 percent revenue is invested in local industrial development. In Mysuru too, we are creating a more conducive atmosphere towards industrial growth and Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMS) aimed at encouraging semi-conductor industries, is an example to newer initiatives taken to support the sector,” said Gunjan Krishna.

On increase in tax slabs, Gunjan Krishna attributed it to inter- departmental issues, but assured to clear the air, by setting a bandwidth towards solving the related issues in coming days.

She also assured to discuss with the authorities concerned about the complaints of delay in reaching subsidy amount under MSME to the beneficiaries.

Arjun Ranga, former Chairman of CII, Karnataka State Council, said, we are leveraging the growth of MSME sector and increase in number of employees holds credence to this fact.

The inaugural session was followed by discussions on different topics ‘Opportunities and Requirements For MSME Growth’, ‘Unlocking The Potential of Industry 4.0 and Low-Cost Automation For MSMEs’, ‘Opportunities For MSME: Focus Sectors That Enhance Domestic Production Capabilities’, ‘Enhancing MSME Competitiveness Through Bridging The Financial Gap’, ‘Talent Acquisition Challenges Of Growth For MSMEs Managing and Building A Workforce Of The Future’ and ‘MSME Growth Insights Leveraging Government Schemes and Policy Dialogue on EODB for MSMEs’. N. Venu, Chairman of CII, Karnataka Council, Radhika, Director of CII Karnataka, Sam Cherian, Convener, CII Karnataka MSME Panel, M. Ponnuswami, Co-Chairman, CII National MSME Council and others were present.