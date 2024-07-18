DC visits Kabini, Nugu Dams; directs precautionary steps

July 18, 2024

H.D. Kote, Nanjangud: In response to the heavy discharge of water from the Kabini Dam following rains in its catchment area in Kerala, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy visited the Kabini and Nugu Dams yesterday.

This morning, the Kabini Dam recorded an inflow of 42,829 cusecs and an outflow of 46,667 cusecs. As a result of the heavy discharge, low-lying areas in H.D. Kote and Nanjangud have been waterlogged.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials to take necessary precautions to handle the increased water flow. Meeting officials at the Kabini Dam Inspection Bungalow, Reddy asked them to be prepared with evacuation and emergency plans in case the outflow increases further, as Kerala, especially Wayanad, is experiencing continuous rains.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of ensuring all safety measures are in place due to the heavy outflow from Kabini. Residents living along the banks of the Kapila River have already been alerted to move to safer locations due to the rising water levels.

Co-ordination with Kerala officers

He stressed that all necessary precautions must be taken to protect both humans and livestock from any potential harm. The DC urged the officers to closely coordinate with officials from Kerala on rainfall data and the exact amount of inflow expected to foresee potential outflow.

Lakshmikanth Reddy asked the Taluk administration to warn people in the low-lying areas through drum beats and announcements. People from the already affected areas must be moved to ‘Kalaji Kendras,’ and arrangements for food and toilets must be made on a war-footing.

Following the flooding of the Bathing Ghat (Snana Ghatta) near the Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud and the low-lying areas close to the riverbanks, the Deputy Commissioner inspected other flood-affected areas in the town, including Hallikeri and the Hadinaaru Kaalu Mantapa. He directed local officials to implement measures to manage the flood situation.

He also visited Kadajatti village, Hullahalli, the Hullahalli-Mysuru Bridge, Bokkahalli, Kullaiahyanahundi and the Kapila River bathing ghat. He instructed Tahsildar Shivakumar Kasnur to take precautionary measures and open a ‘Kalaji Kendra’ at Girija Kalyana Mantap and shift the flood-affected families there.

While speaking with locals in Halladakeri, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the Tahsildar to ensure the provision of basic amenities to the affected locality. Accompanying the Deputy Commissioner were Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, Additional DC P. Shivaraju, Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Venkatraju and other officers from the Revenue Department and the Police.