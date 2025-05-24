Importance of Road Signages
Voice of The Reader

May 24, 2025

Sir,

In April 2025 issue of Indian Highways, the critical role of road signage in controlling accidents was highlighted under the topic “No Compromise on Perfect Road Signs and Global Lessons.” As a signatory to international road safety conventions, it is only appropriate that India aligns its standards with global norms.

It is rightly stated that road safety does not solely depend on quality of road construction or smoothness of its surface. Without accurate and well-placed signage and markings, even the best-engineered highways fall short of their full potential.

This underscores a larger issue: while a robust framework of standards exists, the gap lies in their effective implementation. It is not uncommon to encounter a cluttered array of over a dozen signs within a short stretch of road, often confusing drivers instead of guiding them, thereby disrupting the smooth flow of traffic.

I have urged the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) to issue specific guidelines on this important matter. At the same time, road users must also adhere strictly to traffic signs. It is high time a comprehensive research analysis is undertaken to determine optimal types, placements, and spacing of road signage for maximum clarity and effectiveness.

—H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana

Saraswathipuram

10.5.2025

