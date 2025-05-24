MP inaugurates new classrooms built by Round Table India
News

MP inaugurates new classrooms built by Round Table India

May 24, 2025

Mysuru: MP Yaduveer Wadiyar inaugurated the newly constructed school block at Government Higher Primary School in Yelwal by Round Table India (RTI) through Mysore Round Table – 21 (MRT-21).

The new school block consists of four classrooms under the ‘Freedom Through Education’ initiative of Round Table India.

The four classrooms would benefit more than 200 under-privileged children every year in the areas surrounding Yelwal.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Mysuru Rural BEO M. Prakasha, Rotary Mysore President Rtn. N. Praveen, Ali Asgar M. Vagh of Pyramid Timbers, RTI National Projects Convenor Tr. Pravesh Jain, Area-13 Chairman Tr. Kumarpal M. Jain, Area-13 Secretary Tr. Suraj R. Krishnam, Mysore Ladies Circle-9 Chairperson Sanjana Nirmith, Tr. K.A. Mohanraj, Chairman, MRT – 21, Tr. Akshay Koneri, Vice-Chairman, Tr. K.S. Pavan, Secretary,  Tr. M.S. Suhas, Treasurer,  Tr. Nithin Purushotham, Project Convenor and others were present on the occasion.

