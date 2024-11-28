In 2018, Congress plotted to jail GTD, son: Revanna

November 28, 2024

‘MLA G.T. Devegowda must always be indebted to H.D. Kumaraswamy for thwarting arrest’

Bengaluru: In a startling revelation, Holenarasipur JD(S) MLA and former Minister H.D. Revanna has alleged that during Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as Chief Minister (2013-18), the Congress Government in 2018 had plotted to jail Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and his son G.D. Harish Gowda, now the Hunsur MLA, in connection with alleged KHB irregularities.

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha yesterday, Revanna claimed that a Police team, led by an SP, had been formed to arrest GTD. He said a Police Officer informed him about the impending arrest, prompting him to alert H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy, in turn, called the team and warned them against proceeding, leading to the plan being abandoned. “If not for Kumaraswamy’s intervention, GTD and his son would have spent at least 20 days in jail,” Revanna said, emphasising that GTD should always remember Kumaraswamy’s support.

Addressing GTD’s reported discontent with the JD(S) leadership, Revanna acknowledged the MLA’s dissatisfaction over his status within the party. He assured efforts to address GTD’s grievances, revealing that he had invited GTD to join his press meet, but the latter declined.

“I have given more weight to GTD’s words than those of S.R. Mahesh. Perhaps GTD has misconceptions about Mahesh, which will be resolved,” Revanna added.