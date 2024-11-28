Cabinet reshuffle: CM to leave for Delhi this evening

November 28, 2024

Ministers given ‘message’ regarding portfolios

Decision likely on KPCC President’s post

Bengaluru/ Mysuru: Speculations are rife about a possible reshuffle in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka Cabinet following the Winter Session of the State Legislature from Dec. 9 to 20. Senior Minister Satish Jarkiholi confirmed the ongoing discussions but maintained uncertainty about the timing.

The performance of Karnataka Ministers has been under scrutiny since the Lok Sabha elections, where the Congress managed to secure only nine seats. Following the victory in the recent Assembly by-elections where the party won all three seats, speculation about a Cabinet reshuffle has intensified.

Ministerial aspirants have ramped up their demands for positions, with some making public statements about their ambitions. A section of MLAs has openly called for their inclusion in the Cabinet, expressing their desire for Ministerial berths.

Message to Ministers

Satish Jarkiholi’s remarks came after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, hinted at a reshuffle, indicating that some Ministers had been given a “message” regarding their tenure.

“There are talks about changes. I don’t know when it will happen, but discussions about altering portfolios and replacing some Ministers are underway. I haven’t asked for anything; it’s for the High Command to decide,” said Jarkiholi, who holds the PWD portfolio.

Amidst these developments, Ministers and aspirants for Cabinet berths have begun lobbying intensely. CM

Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM Shivakumar are reportedly planning to drop around eight under-performing Ministers to induct fresh faces, buoyed by the Congress’ victory in recent by-polls.

Sources suggest the Congress High Command has already approved the reshuffle, with Siddaramaiah keen to consolidate his position amid allegations of corruption and favouritism involving MUDA and Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Cabinet meeting today

Siddaramaiah is set to travel to New Delhi this evening for a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held tomorrow (Nov. 29) to review the party’s performance in Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and recent by-polls, including those in Karnataka. The CM will chair a Cabinet meeting at 3 pm today before boarding the Delhi flight at 6 pm from HAL Airport. Tonight, Siddaramaiah will stay at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi.

Siddaramaiah was in Mysuru last evening where he attended a private event. Shivakumar, currently in Delhi, yesterday met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly elected MP from Wayanad.

Shivakumar, who has completed four years as KPCC President and is on an extended tenure, declined to comment on the reshuffle. “I am not aware. Please ask the Chief Minister or our AICC General Secretary,” he stated.

KPCC Presidentship

Jarkiholi, seen as a main contender for the KPCC Presidency, dismissed immediate changes in leadership. “The role is not easy; it’s like standing on thorns,” he said, adding that while he had met with High Command leaders, no discussions on leadership change had occurred yet.

He also remarked that the final decision on the reshuffle would come from Delhi.

When asked if the reshuffle would be based on performance, he responded, “It could be. Leaders might be dissatisfied with some Ministers’ performance, or they might continue with the current Ministers. It’s hard to say. Our party has many senior leaders.”

Regarding whether Ministers are ready to give up their portfolios if reshuffle happens, he said, “Whatever the High Command decides is final. Once the list comes from Delhi, that’s the end of the story.”