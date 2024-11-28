Speed-breaker missing right behind St. Philomena’s College

November 28, 2024

Sir,

Right behind St. Philomena’s College in Bannimantap, a speed-breaker was installed at the crossing following a series of tragic accidents. Over the last 40 years, this blind spot has claimed dozens of lives.

However, during Dasara, the speed-breaker was either removed or flattened, rendering it ineffective — seemingly to ensure a jerk-free ride for VIPs, but at the cost of the common man’s safety. With its removal, buses have resumed reckless driving at this dangerous crossing. I earnestly request the authorities to address this issue promptly and rei-nstall the speed-breaker to prevent further loss of lives.

— S.A. Khan, Mysuru, 21.11.2024

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]