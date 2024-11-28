Speed-breaker missing right behind St. Philomena’s College
Voice of The Reader

Speed-breaker missing right behind St. Philomena’s College

November 28, 2024

Sir,

Right behind St. Philomena’s College in Bannimantap, a speed-breaker was installed at the crossing following a series of tragic accidents. Over the last 40 years, this blind spot has claimed dozens of lives.

However, during Dasara, the speed-breaker was either removed or flattened, rendering it ineffective — seemingly to ensure a jerk-free ride for VIPs, but at the cost of the common man’s safety. With its removal, buses have resumed reckless driving at this dangerous crossing. I earnestly request the authorities to address this issue promptly and rei-nstall the speed-breaker to prevent further loss of lives.

— S.A.  Khan, Mysuru, 21.11.2024

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching