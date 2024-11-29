AIDS Day rally in city on Dec. 1

November 29, 2024

As part of World AIDS Day, the District Administration in association with Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Health and Family Welfare Department, Mysuru, Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), Bengaluru, District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, District Legal Services Society (DLSA), Government Nursing College, Mysuru, Jeevadhara Lions Blood Centre, Ashakirana & Anandajyothi Positive Network, Ashodaya Samiti and other Voluntary organisations, will be taking out a rally in the city at 9 am on Dec. 1. Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member Secretary B.G. Dinesh will flag off the rally at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate at 9 am. The rally is being taken out with the theme “We shall follow the right way for getting our rights: My Health, My Right”, according to a press release.