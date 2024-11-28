GTD refutes Revanna’s claims; says no reason for arrest

November 28, 2024

Mysuru: Upset over JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna’s remarks suggesting that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (now Union Minister) had intervened to prevent his and his son G.D. Harish Gowda’s arrest during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as Chief Minister in 2018, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has categorically denied ever seeking such help.

Speaking to the media at his Vontikoppal residence this morning, GTD asserted that neither he nor his son had done anything warranting Police action.

“I don’t know the context in which H.D. Revanna made these remarks. I have never asked anyone to save me from arrest. I have lived an honest life and only the almighty knows my truth,” he said.

Refuting claims that Siddaramaiah or any other leader attempted to have him arrested, GTD acknowledged that Siddaramaiah had made some political manoeuvres against him but never caused him personal harm.

“Siddaramaiah praised my work and when I lost Assembly polls, B.S. Yediyurappa appointed me as Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) Chairman,” he said adding that he plans to address Revanna’s comments during the Legislative Assembly Session in Belagavi starting Dec. 9.

Highlighting his 54 years in public service without any complaints against him or his son, GTD criticised certain JD(S) leaders for dragging his name into controversies, compelling him to respond publicly.

Referring to remarks made by JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh, who offered to quit politics if GTD did the same, the Chamundeshwari MLA announced he would avoid political confrontations moving forward. “Even if someone calls me a ‘thief,’ I will not respond,” he declared.

Revanna’s role in BSY’s 2007 CM bid

GTD also accused Revanna of preventing B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) from becoming Chief Minister in 2007. According to him, Revanna, then a Minister, derailed the JD(S)-BJP coalition’s power-sharing agreement, which was to transfer the Chief Ministership to the BJP.

“Revanna wanted to become the Deputy Chief Minister but, upon realising he would not get the position, pressured H.D. Deve Gowda to halt the power transfer, effectively blocking Yediyurappa’s ascension to CM,” GTD said, adding that Revanna has since apologised for his actions.

GTD emphasised his contributions to the co-operative sector and as Higher Education Minister, reiterating his commitment to public service and avoiding political mudslinging.