Nikhil Kumaraswamy slams Yogeshwar’s statements
News

November 28, 2024

Bengaluru: State JD(S) Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy has accused the Congress of arrogance following its victory in the Channapatna by-polls, where Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar defeated him.

Nikhil criticised Yogeshwar’s claims of “emptying the JD(S) kitty of its legislators,” labelling them as disgraceful and unconstitutional.

In a letter addressed to party workers yesterday, Nikhil described the Channapatna by-poll result as a divine decision and revealed he had congratulated Yogeshwar on his victory.

“I respected the people’s mandate and refrained from making critical remarks. However, JD(S) legislators are neither goods in the market for sale nor are they up for auction to be bought by the highest bidder,” he wrote.

Nikhil underscored that JD(S) MLAs were elected by the people and must adhere to the laws governing the Legislative Assembly. He urged Yogeshwar to refrain from making “irresponsible and unconstitutional” statements, urging him to act in a manner befitting an MLA.

