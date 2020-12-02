Inauguration

Rajyotsava Award winner and Editor of ‘Sadhvi’ C. Maheshwaran will inaugurate ‘Shreegari Trust’ at a programme today (Dec. 2) at Rotary auditorium on JLB Road in city from 4 pm – 6 pm. Deputy Environmental Officer (State Pollution Control Board Office) Dr. Sabike Nubiya will inaugurate the programme which also commemorates World Environment Day. Karnataka State Vokkaligara Vikasa Vedike State President and Rotary Vani Vilas President H.L. Yamuna and Sri Guru Pavanasuta Seva Trust Secretary Dr. Shivannachar will be the chief guests. Shreegari Trust President Graheshwara Garudigendraham will preside.
