Inauguration Spree for CM in city

Mysuru: In an election year where the dominant political parties Congress BJP and the JD(S) and a host of smaller parties – are pulling out all stops to woo the electorate, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah chose to go on a whistle-stop tour in city this morning to inaugurate a spree of development projects and pro-people initiatives. Of course, the aim of the tour was to publicise the development works undertaken by his government.

Beginning his day by receiving petitions from hundreds of people waiting in front of his Ramakrishnanagar residence early this morning, Siddharamaiah first inaugurated the 66/11 Gas Insulated Station set up by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited near Kukkarahalli Lake.

Next he proceeded towards Ramaswamy Circle where he inaugurated the concrete Chamaraja Double Road and the footpath works. Concrete works have been undertaken on the road that leads to Hardinge Circle, K.R. Circle and connects Bannimantap.

Making a brief stop there, the CM’s convoy headed towards Lalithadrinagar where he distributed a few sites to beneficiaries through lottery system. Next stop was the newly constructed District Offices Complex on the German Press campus.

Later, the CM proceeded towards Administrative Training Institute (ATI) and inaugurated a new auditorium and laid the foundation stone for a new Gandhi Bhavan to be constructed by the Information Department.

Next, he proceeded to inaugurate the Institute of Nephro-Urology Unit (INU) at K.R. Hospital premises. He later proceeded to dedicate the new 350-bed Mysuru branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research at the sprawling campus of PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road. He also inaugurated the new Trauma Centre at the same venue.

In the afternoon, the CM is scheduled to visit Nanjangud to lay foundation stone for upgradation of PU College on the campus of Morarji Desai Residential School at S. Hoskote village. He will return to Mysuru and participate in a series of programmes including the centenary celebrations of Muslim Cooperative Bank and will inaugurate the Bank’s new building on New Sayyaji Rao Road. Late in the evening, he will inaugurate the new City Police Commissioner’s Office at Nazarbad.

LALITHADRINAGAR

The CM distributed 530 sites in Lalithadrinagar (North) Layout developed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). He distributed a few sites through lottery system. The remaining beneficiaries will get intimation through post. The Lalithadrinagar Layout has been developed in an area of 145 acres and 820 sites have been formed. Among this, 530 sites, excluding 125 odd sites and 165 corner sites, were distributed. The sites have been classified and will be distributed as per the reservation provisions laid under Karnataka Municipal Administration 1991, 13(2).

Siddharamaiah allotted site numbers to a few beneficiaries under OBC category — K.C. Chikkaiah (site No. 762), Venkatesh (773) and K. Manjunath (463). Under SC category, site numbers were allotted to M. Ganesh (663), N. Raja (679), Cheluvabudhi (501), M. Gangadhar (790), Shivanna (506), Shiva (795), Susheela (469), Murugan (476), Madaiah (671) and Karpamma (561).

Speaking on the occasion, the CM complimented MUDA Chairman D. Dhruvakumar for clearing the long-pending issues of site distribution. “Since you took over as MUDA Chairman, the R.T. Nagar issue was resolved and now it is Lalithadrinagar,” he told Dhruvakumar who was beaming with a smile.

In turn, Dhruvakumar appreciated the CM for clearing contentious land issues like Kurubarahalli Survey Number 4 and Alanahalli Survey Number 41.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Urban Development Minister Roshan Baig, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait, MLAs M.K. Somashekar, H.P. Manjunath and other dignitaries were present.