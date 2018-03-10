98th Annual Convocation of Mysore Varsity on Mar. 12

Mysuru: A total of 27,502 candidates will be conferred with different degrees at the 98th annual Convocation of the University of Mysore (UoM) that will be held on Mar.12 at 10.30 am at the Crawford Hall and as usual women have outshone men.

Pro-Chancellor and Higher Education Minister Basavaraja Rayareddy will preside. Former Lokayukta Justice N. Santosh Hegde will deliver the Convocation Address. However, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, who is the Chancellor, will not attend the Convocation. Also it is still not clear if the Honorary Doctorates will be awarded this year.

Addressing a press conference at the Crawford Hall this morning, UoM In-Charge VC Prof. C. Basavaraju said that 27,502 candidates will be receiving the degrees at the 98th Convocation. “Out of the 27,502 candidates, 17,122 are women and 10,380 are men. The women have again outshone men with a whopping 62 percent of total candidates who will be awarded degrees being women,” he said.

In all, 575 candidates will be receiving Ph.D degrees in various subjects and among them, 263 (46 percent) are women.

A total number of 348 medals and 168 prizes have been shared by 207 candidates in all the five faculties of Arts, Science and Technology, Commerce, Education and Law. Out of them, 145 candidates are women. A total of 7,567 candidates will be conferred with Master’s degrees and among them 57 percent (4,213) are women, while 19,290 candidates will be conferred with Bachelor’s Degrees out of which 65 percent (12,605) are women, said Prof. Basavaraju.

UoM Registrar D. Bharathi and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. J. Somashekar were also present during the press conference.