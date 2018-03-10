CM inaugurates Shaktidhama building

Mysuru: The government is committed to take strict action according to law against the perpetrators of evil practises like the Devadasi system, said Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. He was speaking after inaugurating the girls and women’s hostel and ‘Kaushalya Bhavana,’ the new building at the Shaktidhama premises, on Ooty Road, here yesterday.

There is information that nearly 26,000 girls are caught in the evil practise of Devadasi and after the survey, a clear picture will emerge. Already funds have been released for the survey. The existing laws will be strengthened to curb such inhuman practises, he said.

The Government has come out with enough programmes to rehabilitate women and girls caught in this age-old practise. However, just law alone is not enough to stop such practises. Awareness should be created among everyone in the society about such issues. Parents instead of pushing the girls into Devadasi system must oppose it, he said.

More assistance for Shaktidhama: As the government knew the work going on at Shaktidhama, it has supported the cause and now it looks it was worth it. Apart from funds for a residential school, all other necessary support will be provided for development activities, assured Siddharamaiah.

“When I was the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, the then Mysuru City Police Commissioner Kempaiah, Parvathamma Rajkumar and other like-minded people came together to start a home called Shaktidhama for the rehabilitation of neglected and exploited girls and women. They have been rendering 20 years of useful service and it must grow stronger. I must recall the contributions of Dr. Rajkumar couple on this occasion,” the CM said.

CM recalls Kuvempu’s message

Everyone knows that giving or taking bribe is a crime. However, what we find is that it is the educated people and the moneyed who offer bribe. But where does the poor find money to give bribe? However, if the neighbour’s wife is wearing diamond earrings can we cut off our ears? But if the rich perform ostentatious weddings, the poor also want to follow them. This is resulting in huge social problems, he felt.

Then he recalled Poet Laureate Kuvempu’s concept of Vishwamanava (Universal Man) and said that at birth everyone is a universal man. However, while growing up many of them become mean and only a few remain Universal Man, he said.