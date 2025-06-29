Increase in number of heart attack cases in Hassan: People crowd Jayadeva Hospital for check-up

June 29, 2025

Mysuru: The recent cases of 18 youngsters succumbing to heart attacks in Hassan has sent panic waves among people who have been storming Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovasular Sciences and Research in Mysuru for the health check-up. The number of outpatients has increased with more than 1,000 people rushing to the hospital on a daily basis.

People are seen standing in long queues as early as 7 am and an hour later the number increases by five times. The increase in the number of outpatients has led to increase in work pressure not only for the doctors, who are attending 80-100 patients everyday but also to lab technicians who are testing blood samples and conducting other tests on the patients.

Apart from the outpatients, the nursing staff and doctors are also taking care of the inpatients.

Though symptoms of heart attack should not be neglected, people have been visiting the hospital even though they are suffering from gastritis as it can also cause chest pain. The doctors have been suggesting people to get examined instead of neglecting the symptoms.

Renowned Cardiologist and former Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Dr. C.N. Manjunath has said that over use of fertilisers in agriculture, consumption of junk food, increase in work stress and absence of contentment and happiness had been causing heart attacks and brain strokes.

“Along with finding reasons for unhealthiness, there is also need to take precautions in terms of food intake and changing lifestyle,” he added.