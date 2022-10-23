Youths suffering from heart attack is shocking: Dr. K.S. Sadananda

October 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Heart related diseases are increasing day-by-day and youths in the age group of 25 to 30 years suffering heart attacks is a shocking development, said Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS Road in city. He was speaking at a function organised by the doctors and staff of the hospital to celebrate his birthday.

Continuing, Dr. Sadananda said that the doctors are under pressure now and were working beyond their time limits. Pointing out that about 700 out-patients visit the hospital daily and 50 to 60 cath lab procedures are conducted, he said that though there are 280 in-patients, 20 to 25 patients were being treated on the stretchers.

Stating that a 30 bed Male Ward and a 12 bed ICU unit will function from this month as per the order from the Hospital’s Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Dr. Sadananda said that the people should take precautionary steps to avoid diseases by taking care of their health properly by consuming healthy food, do exercises and sleep for at least seven hours.

Cautioning the public to keep away from social media and reduce stress, he advised people to undergo complete heath check-up once a year.

