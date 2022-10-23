Investing in share market? Beware of fraudsters

October 23, 2022

Couple cheats investors of Rs. 2 crore by promising them high returns: One arrested

Mysore/Mysuru: A couple have allegedly cheated members of the public to the tune of over Rs. 2 crore after collecting money from them and promising high returns by investing the money in the share market.

The accused couple is G.N. Krishnamurthy and Diana. And the Police have arrested Krishnamurthy on Oct. 13 and are on a look out for Diana and two others involved in the racket identified as Lakshmisha and Raghukumar.

It is learnt that Krishnamurthy was residing at No. 4, 6th Block, near Aditya Circle on Vishvamanava Double Road, Somanathanagar in Dattagalli while Diana was residing at No. 7723, 2nd phase, 4th stage, Vijayanagar in city.

During interrogation, the Police came to know that the accused couple had opened many companies at various places in the names of Himalaya Commodities, Goodwill Wealth Management and Goodwill Com Trades and had lured the public into investing money in these companies and had cheated them of over Rs. 2,14,84,500 between 2014 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station (CEN) Police have urged those who have been cheated by the couple to come to the Police Station with relevant documents pertaining to their investment and added that it is only after all those who were cheated come forward, the exact amount, cheated by the couple would be known.