JD(S) begins primary preparations for Assembly polls under GTD’s leadership

October 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The JD(S), which is hoping to come to power on its own in next year’s Assembly elections, started its primary poll preparations atop Chamundi Hill here on Friday.

JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (HDD), along with Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), offered special prayers to the deity at the Hill Temple and sought the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Speaking on the occasion, HDD said that GTD, a senior leader, has been made party in-charge of Mysuru district.

Maintaining that GTD has been given complete control of the party affairs in the district, he said that there is no opposition within the party for this.

Asking those who have objections on making GTD the incharge of the party in the district, to leave the party, the former PM said that he has overcome many such dissidence in the past.

He further said that it was GTD who was responsible for making Chikkamadu from ST community as an MLC long ago.

GTD, who also spoke, said that former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, had not been keeping well for the past six months. Now he has come to Mysuru after his health improved and he has prayed the deity seeking better health, GTD said.

Pointing out that HDD has also prayed that he will start the party’s election campaign from Chamundi Hill Temple by performing Chandika Homa in January 2023, GTD said that he was happy to be with HDD once again after a gap of three years, during which he had maintained a distance from the party.

“I feel happy that HDD has visited my house and had lunch. Now there are no confusions in my mind and will strive for brining JD(S) to power in the State”, he said adding that he had started making poll preparations in right earnest.

GTD also announced that the names of JD(S) candidates for six Assembly segments of the district has been finalised. While he (GTD) would contest from Chamundeshwari constituency, his son G.D. Harish Gowda, who is currently MCDCC Bank President, would contest from Hunsur, sitting MLA S.R. Mahesh from K.R. Nagar, sitting MLA K. Mahadev from Periyapatna, sitting MLA M. Ashwin Kumar from T. Narasipur and Jayaprakash, son of former MLA Chikkanna, from H.D. Kote.