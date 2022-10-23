Title deeds distributed to 96 handicrafts artisans in first phase

October 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A layout for the handicrafts artisans has been formed in the city and 96 persons were given title deeds for their houses in the first phase on Friday at a function held at the community hall in Karakushalanagar.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra distributed the title deeds to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC) Managing Director Roopa D. Moudgil said that since there is a demand for the handicraft products that are produced here, we will initiate required steps to provide all facilities to produce and market them. “There are 13 Craft Complexes and 10 Emporiums to promote handicrafts. We have 2,800 empanelled artisans. To strengthen handicrafts, Corporation Emporiums will be opened in various parts of the world,” added Roopa.

KSHDC has allotted 486 sites to artisans who were staying in the huts at Karakushalanagar near Metagalli. These artisans were involved in the manufacture of handicrafts items, carving and painting jobs. Sites developed in an area of 18.11 acres were allotted to these artisans and later though houses were constructed by the Corporation through Slum Board and Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd., title deeds were not given to them despite the beneficiaries paying their full amount 10-15 years ago and submitted applications for their title deeds.

However, Roopa Moudgil, after becoming MD of KSHDC, took the initiative to provide them with title deeds. Now in the first phase, owners of 96 houses have been given the title deed. For others, document verification needs to be done and they have been assured that title deed will be given shortly.

“KSHDC will soon have a global presence and we are also opening two more Emporiums in Mysuru to promote the handicraft products. We have initiated new steps to provide e-Commerce business opportunities to enable online purchase of more than 600 products of KSHDC,” said Roopa Moudgil.

“The issue of non-availability of title deed and the resultant inconvenience to the house owners was brought to the notice of Housing Minister V. Somanna who took interest in the matter and initiated measures to give title deeds across the State. Following this, Karakushalanagar residents are being distributed title deeds today,” said MP Pratap Simha.

“If the KSHDC hands over the community hall at Karakushalanagar to City Corporation, we will develop the layout by providing basic facilities,” said MLA L. Nagendra.

KSHDC Chairman Maruti Mallappa Ashtagi, Director G.N. Dayananda, Corporator Ramesh, Assistant Director of the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Sunilkumar and Joint Director of Department of Industries and Commerce C. Dinesh were present on the occasion.