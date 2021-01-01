MLA regrets decline in reading habits

January 1, 2021

Senior journalist Amshi Prasannakumar’s works Kalavalokana, Mane-Managala Kathe released

Mysore/Mysuru: Regretting that reading habits is on the decline in the society, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda said that people should enhance their knowledge by reading books.

He was speaking after releasing senior Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar’s works ‘Kalavalokana’ and ‘Mane-Managala Kathe’ at a programme organised by District Kannada Sahitya Parishat at Sahitya Bhavan in Vijayanagar First stage here on Wednesday.

Noting that politicians too have lost interest in reading books, G.T. Devegowda recalled an instance when veteran writer Dejagow had advised him to read books in order to understand the Constitution and thoughts of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Bemoaning the deteriorating standards in the Legislature, the MLA touched upon the recent ruckus in the Legislative Council, which he said had brought shame to the State Legislature.

Stating that the Executive is no different with standards declining in Bureaucracy, he said that even the Judiciary is not left alone.

Noting that most of the youths entering the field of Journalism are lacking in professional talent and skills, the MLA said ‘Patrika Dharma’ still exists only because of journalists like Amshi Prasannakumar.

Recalling his association with Amshi Prasannakumar since the days when he (GTD) became the Mysuru APMC Vice-President, he said that the APMC was a model to the entire State then.

Senior writer Prof. H.S. Umesh spoke about the work ‘Kalavalokana,’ while Prof. Govindaraju Lakshmipura spoke about the work ‘Mane-Managala Kathe’.

Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. Nandish Hanche was the guest of honour.

Srinivas of Mahima Publishers, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mysuru President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, Treasurer Rajashekar Kadamba, Chief Convenor Muguru Nanjundaswamy, the author Amshi Prasannakumar and others were present during the programme.