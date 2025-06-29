D. Srihari conferred with Kempegowda Award

June 29, 2025

Bengaluru: D. Srihari, Head of GSS Yogic Foundation and farmer Puttaiah of Mysuru district were among those who were conferred with the prestigious ‘Karunada Prabhu Kempegowda-2025’ award at a programme organised at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, marking Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti on Friday. The award is given by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Pratishtana.

While Srihari was awarded for his social service and contribution to Yoga, Puttaiah was awarded for his achievements in farming.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the programme. Pratishtana President Prof. M. Krishnegowda presided.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and others were present.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Sphatikapuri Mutt Seer Sri Nanjavadhoota Swamiji and Vishwa Vokkaligara Samsthana Mutt Seer Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamiji graced the occasion.