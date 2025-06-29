D. Srihari conferred with Kempegowda Award
News

D. Srihari conferred with Kempegowda Award

June 29, 2025

Bengaluru: D. Srihari, Head of GSS Yogic Foundation and  farmer Puttaiah of Mysuru district were among those who were conferred with the prestigious ‘Karunada Prabhu Kempegowda-2025’ award at a programme organised at  Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, marking Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti on Friday. The award is given by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Pratishtana.

While Srihari was awarded for his social service and contribution to Yoga, Puttaiah was awarded for his achievements in farming.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the programme. Pratishtana President Prof. M. Krishnegowda presided.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and others were present.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Sphatikapuri Mutt Seer Sri Nanjavadhoota Swamiji and Vishwa Vokkaligara Samsthana Mutt Seer Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamiji graced the occasion.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching