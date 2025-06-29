No Chamarajanagar Dasara
News, Top Stories

No Chamarajanagar Dasara

June 29, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has categorically ruled out holding Dasara celebrations in Chamarajanagar this year.

Addressing reporters after chairing the high-level Dasara coordination meeting, the CM firmly rejected appeals from several leaders — including Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa — to continue the practice of celebrating Dasara in Chamarajanagar.

He stated unequivocally that extending the celebrations beyond Mysuru could dilute the prestige of the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara. “On what grounds should it be celebrated there?” he asked, challenging the rationale behind such proposals.

Responding to suggestions that Dasara festivities could be held in other historically significant towns such as Srirangapatna, which once served as a capital, Siddaramaiah pointed out that while celebrations had previously taken place in Chamarajanagar, he had neither supported nor authorised them.

“If Chamarajanagar is approved, similar demands could follow from Kodagu, Mangaluru and other regions,” he warned. “If we begin celebrating everywhere, the global stature of Mysuru Dasara will be diminished,” he cautioned.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching