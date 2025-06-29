No Chamarajanagar Dasara

June 29, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has categorically ruled out holding Dasara celebrations in Chamarajanagar this year.

Addressing reporters after chairing the high-level Dasara coordination meeting, the CM firmly rejected appeals from several leaders — including Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa — to continue the practice of celebrating Dasara in Chamarajanagar.

He stated unequivocally that extending the celebrations beyond Mysuru could dilute the prestige of the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara. “On what grounds should it be celebrated there?” he asked, challenging the rationale behind such proposals.

Responding to suggestions that Dasara festivities could be held in other historically significant towns such as Srirangapatna, which once served as a capital, Siddaramaiah pointed out that while celebrations had previously taken place in Chamarajanagar, he had neither supported nor authorised them.

“If Chamarajanagar is approved, similar demands could follow from Kodagu, Mangaluru and other regions,” he warned. “If we begin celebrating everywhere, the global stature of Mysuru Dasara will be diminished,” he cautioned.