India secures seventh place in World Deaf Tennis: Prashanth of Mysuru fares well

Prithvi Sekhar bounced back from a bad start to beat Deaflympics silver medallist Andres Vazquez 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 as India secured the seventh place with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the Deaf Tennis World Championship in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday.

After Mysuru lad, D.H. Prashanth, gave a flying start by outplaying Jean Carlos Santana 6-0, 6-1, Prithvi stumbled to a bad start before settling into his fighting best. The Indian women, however, were beaten by host Turkey 3-0 and placed eighth.

RESULTS

Men (7th place): India bt Ecuador 2-1 (D.H. Prashanth bt Jean Carlos Santana 6-0, 6-1; Prithvi Sekhar bt Andres Vazquez 0-6, 6-4, 6-1; Dhananjay Dubey & Sai Chandan lost to Jean Carlos Santana and Andres Vazquez 0-6, 2-6).

Women (7th place): Turkey bt India 3-0 (Tutem Banguoglu bt Bhavani Kedia 6-0, 6-3; Asuman Saki bt Jafreen Shaik 6-1, 6-3; Tutem Banguoglu & Asuman Saki bt Jafreen Shaik and Bhavani Kedia 6-3, 6-3).

September 29, 2018

