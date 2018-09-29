Athletics: Reena George wins 200m gold
Bhubaneswar: Mysuru girl Reena George, representing Karnataka in the 58th National Open Athletics Championships-2018 which concluded at Kalinga Stadium here on Friday, won the 200m gold in the women’s section.

Reena won the gold with a timing of 24.10s. Chari Sharavath of Railways secured silver with a timing of 24.23s and Rosalin Lewis of Maharashtra won bronze with a timing of 24.68s.

Incidentally, Reena George had won bronze medal in the women’s 100m event on the first day of the meet.

In the Men’s 200m event, upcoming athlete from Mysuru, Suhas S. Gowda, finished sixth with a timing of 22.31s.

Sanjeet of Services won gold with a timing of 21.30s.

Mysuru girl Shahejahani (LIC), taking part in the Javelin-throw event, secured eighth place with a throw of 32.78m. Sharmila Kumari of Railways won gold with a throw of 54.85m.

September 29, 2018

