F20 $15,000 ITF Men’s Tennis at Egypt: Mysuru’s Vasisht-Tejas duo enters finals

Cairo: Mysuru lad Vasisht Cheruku, teaming up with Tejas Chaukulkar and representing India in the F20 $15,000 ITF Men’s Tennis Tournament being held at Cairo, Egypt, from Sept.24 to 30, entered finals in the Men’s Doubles event on Friday.

Vasisht and Tejas combined well to beat the fourth-seeded pair of Petr Hajek and Ondrej Krster (Czech Republic) 6-3, 6-1 and entered the final.

In the final to be played on Saturday at 4.30 pm (IST), the duo will meet Dante Gennaro (Italy) and Sherif Sabry (Egypt).

In the quarter-finals, Vasisht and Tejas of India beat Adham Gabar and Aly Shokair (Egypt) 6-2, 6-1 to progress further. In the first round, they beat India’s Tarun Anirudh Chandrashekar and P. Vignesh 6-4, 6-4.

In the men’s Singles event, Ondrej Krstev (Czech Republic) beat Vasisht Cheruku 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the first round.

September 29, 2018

