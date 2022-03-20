‘Indian students to be globally competitive in science’

March 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru Campus, hosted the National Science Day-2022 celebration in association with IEEE Mysore Sub-section recently.

Prof. K.S. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore and KSOU, was the chief guest. Prof. S.S. Murthy, IEEE Fellow, former VC of Central University of Karnataka and former Director of NITK Surathkal, was the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Rangappa emphasised the immediate need to re-imagine the education system right from the grassroot level to the higher echelons.

He urged on channelising the youths towards a nurtured ecosystem that promotes basic science and facilitates independence and original thinking, away from the traditional models of rote-learning.

Highlighting the robust interaction between curiosity-driven science and necessity-driven science, Prof. Rangappa encouraged science communication to enable accessibility to the current research and generating awareness of scientific progress.

In alliance with the theme of the event — Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future — the Royal Society of Chemistry Fellow called attention to economic development, social inclusion and environmental sustainability within the STI (Science, Technology, Innovation) Sector. He concluded with an affirmative nod to the potential of Indian thinkers and envisioned India to be globally competitive in the field of science in the upcoming years.

Prof. Murthy stressed upon how rational and scientific thinking encourages equality and suggested greater importance to this aspect in lieu of the current socio-political scenario.

Noting the wealth of knowledge within the Indian culture which holds prolific degrees of scientific research, he called forth the need of the new generation to reconnect with it.

The IEEE Fellow further shared the Code of Ethics of IEEE marking ethical conduct that fosters public health, professionalism, secularism and sustainable practices.

He called to action the dignitaries present, IEEE members, and the audience to involve in upliftment of Mysuru through waste management, transport management, water management and sustainable development.

Poster-making and Scientific Model making competitions were held as part of the event.

Over 100 teams from more 20 colleges across Karnataka registered. Students got an opportunity to display their innovative ideas and solutions for pressing issues such as traffic congestion, Covid-19 monitoring, bio-fuels and disaster management.

Dr. B.D. Parameshachari, Professor and Head, Department of Telecommunication Engineering, GSSSIETW, Mysuru and Chair, IEEE Mysore subsection, presided. Dr. G. Ravindranath, Principal, Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Mysuru; Br. Anantaananda Chaitanya, Director and Br. Muktidamrta Chaitanya, Correspondent of Mysuru campus; Adwitiya Mukhopadhyay, Chairperson, Department of Computer Science and others were present on the occasion.

Winners of Poster Presentation competition: Namitha Papi Shetty, Alliance University, Bengaluru – first; Apurva Shekar, Shivkiran Majge, Alliance University – second.

Winners of Model Display competition: A.N. Akshith & H.K. Darshan, NIE First Grade College, Mysuru – first; Bharath Kumar S. Salalli & Haripriya Shiva Kumar, Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology – second.