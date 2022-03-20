Special Handloom & Handicrafts Exhibitions at JSS Urban Haat from March 22 to April 4

March 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The JSS Mysore Urban Haat of JSS Mahavidyapeetha has organised a Special Handloom Exhibition — Samskruti-2022 — and Handicrafts Exhibition at its premises on Ring Road in Hebbal Industrial Area here from March 22 to April 4 between 10 am and 9 pm.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday, Dr. H.R. Mahadevaswamy, Joint Director, JSS Technical Education Division, said that the twin exhibitions are organised under the sponsorship of Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India (GoI), New Delhi, in association with Cauvery Handlooms and the Department of Handloom & Textile.

During the expo, all the precautionary measures of COVID-19 will be followed as per the guidelines of State and Central Governments.

Handloom Exhibition

This exhibition is organised with a view to provide more marketable handloom products and weeding out handloom products. This is a golden opportunity for the weavers to adopt the profession and create a market under the same roof.

More than 60 weavers/ Weavers’ Co-operative Societies across the country will be participating in the Special Handloom Expo. Weavers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka region will be exhibiting and selling their handloom products.

Products made by handloom weavers/ Co-operatives are available directly to consumers at a discount of 20%.

Silk Sarees, Molakalmuru Silk Sarees, Ilakal Sarees, Embroidery Sarees, Kanjivaram Sarees, Tashar Sarees, Kantha Sarees, Balchuri Sarees, Boutique Sarees, Cotton Sarees, Benaras Sarees, Chicken Embroidery Sambalpuri Saree, Ikkat, Bongai Saree, Pashmina Shawl, Godwal Silk Saree, Silk Sarees, Pochampally Sarees and Madurai Tie and Dye, Gujarat State Patel Silk Sarees, all Silk Sarees Overlays and blankets, flooring and other handloom products are available under one roof.

Handicraft Exhibition

Over 40 craftsmen from different States will participate in the exhibition. Artisans from Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and a few other States will be exhibiting and selling their handicrafts at the expo.

Maharashtra State Tusser Silk Sarees and Kolhapur Slippers, Home Decorative Pitchers, Furniture, Dresses from the State of Delhi, Gujarat State colours and artefacts, lingerie, paintings, embroidery, traditional dolls and Kota sarees, lace and pearl jewellery from Hyderabad, Vegetable Print dress materials from Tamil Nadu, carpets, leathers, tulips and leather textiles and bronze statues, floors, foot mats and chicken embroidered textiles and bedsheets, Karnataka pottery, silk saris, Channapatna dolls, clay pitchers, flower pots, etc. are available for sale at this exhibition. The craftsmen are delivering these items directly to the customers so that the goods are available to the customers at reasonable prices.

K.S. Sunilkumar, Assistant Director, Handicrafts Service Centre, Ministry of Textile, GoI, Mysuru and M. Shivananjaswamy, Project Officer, JSS Mysore Urban Haat, were present at the press meet.

For details, contact Mob: 96866-77232 or 81975-83261.

Inauguration

District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the exhibitions at JSS Urban Haat premises in city on Mar. 22 at 4 pm. Textiles & Sugarcane Minister Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa will be present. MLA G.T. Devegowda will preside over the inaugural. The expos will be open to public between 10 am and 9 pm from March 22 to April 4.