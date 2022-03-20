‘Values cannot be imbibed through plastic bottles’
Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that mothers of yesteryears used to feed their children through olle (baby feeder), noted poet and humorist Bhuvaneshwari Hegde said that today, it has become common for the working woman to thrust  nipple attached plastic bottles to their infants and one should wonder how such women can imbibe values in their children.

She was speaking on ‘Creativity and Motherhood’ at the seminar organised as part of Bahuroopi-2022 at Rangayana here yesterday.

Arguing that children used to learn values as they were fed milk through olle, she bemoaned that modernity and changing lifestyles were fast eroding the essence of motherhood.

Bhuvaneshwari Hedge, who is from Mangaluru, read out a humour poem which explains how changing notion of baby care is making our children getting less enthusiastic about their native village, place and country.

Theatre activist from Bengaluru Abhiruchi Chandru presented a paper.

